119 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 74
Show All 32
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$200
Deals
$20 POPCORN EIGHTHS
Valid 1/31/2019 – 1/5/2021
$20 Popcorn Eighths! $20 Popcorn Eighth WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. As always, these strains are 100% guaranteed pesticide, herbicide, and hormone-free! Grown by us here in Gunnison! Come in and get some now before we run out!!
LIMIT 2 Eighths per person per purchase
$20 POPCORN EIGHTHS
Valid 1/31/2019 – 1/5/2021
$20 Popcorn Eighths! $20 Popcorn Eighth WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. As always, these strains are 100% guaranteed pesticide, herbicide, and hormone-free! Grown by us here in Gunnison! Come in and get some now before we run out!!
LIMIT 2 Eighths per person per purchase
Staff picks
Remedy CBD| Working man's special!!!
from Cabin Cannabis
8%
THC
14%
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bear Dance
from Cabin Cannabis
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Bear Dance
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
PAT PEN | 1000mg Syringe | CBD
from The Pat Pen
46.62%
THC
35.27%
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
CSC | Cherry Lime Haze Live Resin | SATIVA | *BUY ONE, GET ONE 50% OFF*
from Concentrate Supply Co.
84.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Limeade
Strain
$451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
CSC | Snow Plow Live Resin | HYBRID
from Concentrate Supply Co.
94.9%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Snow Plow
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
ALTUS | Tablets | INDICA
from Altus
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Presidential OG
Strain
$20each
In-store only
CANYON | ChewIT Pineapple Lemonade | 10:1 CBD
from Canyon Cultivation
20mg
THC
200mg
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$30each
In-store only
CANYON | ChewIT Sour Lemonade | 1:1 CBD/THC
from Canyon Cultivation
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Electric Lemonade
Strain
$25each
In-store only
GREEN HORNET | Gummies | HYBRID Blue Raspberry
from Cheeba Chews
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Raspberry Kush
Strain
$22each
In-store only
STRAINZ | Tincture | 20:1 CBD/THC
from Strainz
25mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Chem D.O.G.
Strain
$55each
In-store only
DOPE | 500mg Vape Cartridge | HYBRID
from The Clear™
91.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$25½ g
In-store only
PAT PEN | 500mg Vape Cartridge | HYBRID *2 FOR $80*
from The Pat Pen
82.01%
THC
4.11%
CBD
Polar Express
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
RUBI | 800mg Lemon Sour Diesel (LSD) | SATIVA
from KandyPens
82.68%
THC
0%
CBD
LSD
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
CBx SCIENCES | Intensive Salve 2oz.
from Evolab
34mg
THC
30mg
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$40each
In-store only
PURA ELEMENTS | Transdermal Patch | HI-CBD
from Pura Elements
1mg
THC
40mg
CBD
Master Skunk
Strain
$25each
In-store only
ESCAPE | Flight Kit | BLACK
from Escape Vape
___
THC
___
CBD
$100each
In-store only
All Products
Lucinda Williams
from Cabin Cannabis
24%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sun Ra
from Cabin Cannabis
28.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Sun Ra
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dark Star
from Cabin Cannabis
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Star
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Cola
from Cabin Cannabis
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Cola
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Trueberry
from Cabin Cannabis
31.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Trueberry
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Lime Haze 20.00%
from Cabin Cannabis
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Lime Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
PAT PEN | 1000mg Syringe | SATIVA
from The Pat Pen
84.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry AK-47
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
PAT PEN | 1000mg Syringe | HYBRID
from The Pat Pen
82.01%
THC
4.11%
CBD
Afghan Diesel
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
PAT PEN | 1000mg Syringe | INDICA
from The Pat Pen
78.3%
THC
5.63%
CBD
Star Berry Indica
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Golden Bear
from HRVSTLABS
64%
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Rocket Fuel
from HRVS
67%
THC
0%
CBD
Rocket Fuel WAX
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
KOALA BARS | Strawberry Cheesecake | HYBRID
from Koala Bars
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Kahuna
Strain
$17each
In-store only
KOALA BARS | Chocolate Turtle | HYBRID
from Koala Bars
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Chocoholic
Strain
$17each
In-store only
KOALA BARS | Key Lime Pie | HYBRID
from Koala Bars
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$17each
In-store only
KOALA BARS | Cookies & Cream | HYBRID
from Koala Bars
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$17each
In-store only
KOALA BARS | Bourbon Pecan | HYBRID
from Koala Bars
100%
THC
0%
CBD
Bob Saget
Strain
$17each
In-store only
Indica Taffy Bursts
from Dixie Brands
100%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Straight up Dark Chocolate
from Dixie Brands
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$22each
In-store only
THC infused Root Beer Elixir
from Dixie Brands
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
ALTUS | Tablets | SATIVA
from Altus
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$20each
In-store only
ALTUS | Tablets | 20:1 CBD
from Altus
10mg
THC
200mg
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$65each
In-store only
CANNAPUNCH | Blue Raspberry Sour | HYBRID
from CannaPunch
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Blue Raspberry Snow Cone
Strain
$25each
In-store only
CANNAPUNCH | Grand Daddy Grape | HYBRID
from CannaPunch
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Granddaddy Wonder
Strain
$25each
In-store only
CANNAPUNCH | Pineapple Mango Delight | HYBRID
from CannaPunch
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Headband
Strain
$25each
In-store only
123