Colorado Harvest Company serves retail customers with an extensive selection of the finest quality edibles, extracts, concentrates, and naturally grown marijuana flower. Founded in 2009, the company has led the evolution of Colorado's cannabis industry with quality naturally grown products, great values, and friendly, knowledgeable customer service. With an experienced team of expert growers, the company produces more than 70 strains using proven natural growing techniques in modern facilities to ensure the safest products for customers & the environment. Colorado Harvest Company's three cannabis centers — two in Denver and its new store in Aurora — have been featured in Colorado and international media outlets as the favorite of locals and the preferred stop for out of state visitors.