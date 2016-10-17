Abaney
nice place
10 reviews
DEFINITELY check this shop out! I was blown away by my experience here. Tyler and the CHC crew in Aurora did a kickass job of providing me w/ a TOP-NOTCH customer experience while I was checking out their amazing shop. The layout of this place is SUPER cool. The VIBE is incredibly chill. The product lineup is VERY nice. And the pricing and discounts being offered are absolutely customer-focused. Stop by here, make some friends, enjoy your Cannabis! PUREVIBE is glad to recommend Colorado Harvest Company on Yale in Aurora!
Waited in line forever, ended up leaving before we got anything. Security guard has a major power trip, very rude, he even started literally shouting at another customer for answering the phone.
Hey there, We are sorry you had this experience. We will have a talk with our security team about his actions. Thank you for taking the time to leave a review. We hope to have the chance to have you back again to change your mind.
Very professional and knowledgeable!
Thanks for the feedback! We appreciate you taking the time out to leave a review.
I personally do not consider this place to be a GREAT dispensary, for me it's average, nothing special but not horrible either. I generally go here to buy a cheap eighth, usually their in-house strain for under $20 and for being under $20 I've never been disappointed. The service isn't always the greatest, sometimes the staff is quite rude/unknowledgeable about their product and often times their WeedMaps menu is incorrect (IDK if they sell through the weed too quickly or if they don't update it often but regardless) like yesterday I went to get a strain from freshly updated menu [30 minutes ago it said] and they were already out of it (though the strain i got instead/they recommended was decent so I wasn't mad.) I'll personally shop here again but I always go in having taken a grain of salt/tempered my expectations.
Hey there! Thanks for the feedback. We will talk to the staff in regards to your review. As far as the WeedMaps menu goes, the API connection with our POS system has been a bit spotty. We are working on getting this fixed, however it's a bit out of our hands. At the moment, we recommend checking out Leafly menu or calling the store to get a 100% accurate idea of what we have on hand. Sorry for any confusion and we hope to see you again soon!
Quality bud and wax
Thanks for the feedback and stopping in!
I searched high and low for the best deals I could find in Denver and the surrounding areas for my first year in town. Word of mouth led me to Colorado Harvest Company. They have the best quality for the most affordable prices. After shopping there and their Kalamath and Broadway locations, as well as a few other local dispensaries, for an entire year, I finally got my badge to work in the industry. Even after signing up for other dispensary's "deals," I find that even their best offers are more expensive than Colorado Harvest Company's "in house specials" that are available daily. Generally speaking, they have the best pricing available daily.
Hey there! Wow! Thanks for the amazing review. We are so happy that we can really knock it out of the park for you! We look forward to seeing you again.
love this place friendly staff will defently be returning
We look forward to seeing you more often! Thanks for stopping by and dropping us a review!
It would be perfect if they could get the menu of what they have up to date ! They haven’t updated the website or on here in weeks ! I understand they sell a lot but I have had to walk out after getting there and realized I didn’t like any of the Indica strains that are on the “menu” . If I spend the time looking on here to see what’s in stock and drive all the way there only to be screwed it isn’t great customer service! I was so mad last time I went because nothing was like online and ended up settling on the strain and it sucked for what we wanted ( indica and it was a hybrid that hits like a sativa ) . So people who are looking for strain specific weed look elsewhere until they can actually update what is on the menu!!!
Hello, Sorry to hear about this. We appreciate you pointing this out. We looked at our menu and it says it was updated today. We are not sure where you got the "Weeks" part. However, we have had issues with Leafly's API connecting to our API. We do not manually update the menu as Leafly does it automatically. We will get in touch with Leafly now and figure out what the problem is. This is not a reflection of our service. EDIT: 10/15/17 - Our API is officially fixed and our Leafly menus are 100% correct.
This was a first-time visit as my regular dispensary was out....Because of bud tender ELISSA and great customer service I am now a COLORADO HARVEST believer.. they have fantastic prices too!
Thank you! Your feedback is much appreciated. We are happy to hear that you enjoyed your experience shopping with us.