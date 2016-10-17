LotusKai on November 28, 2018

I personally do not consider this place to be a GREAT dispensary, for me it's average, nothing special but not horrible either. I generally go here to buy a cheap eighth, usually their in-house strain for under $20 and for being under $20 I've never been disappointed. The service isn't always the greatest, sometimes the staff is quite rude/unknowledgeable about their product and often times their WeedMaps menu is incorrect (IDK if they sell through the weed too quickly or if they don't update it often but regardless) like yesterday I went to get a strain from freshly updated menu [30 minutes ago it said] and they were already out of it (though the strain i got instead/they recommended was decent so I wasn't mad.) I'll personally shop here again but I always go in having taken a grain of salt/tempered my expectations.