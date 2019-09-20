Columbia Care Bonita Springs is a Medical Marijuana Dispensary serving Lee County close to Naples, Estero, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, and Sanibel! #100MILLION INITIATIVE Columbia Care is leading the fight against opioid addiction by helping to launch the #100Million initiative. Our CEO Nicholas Vita pledged to take 100 million doses of opioids off the street by leading a nationwide effort to gather the largest data set on how precisely-formulated medical cannabis can be a safe and effective alternative to reduce opioid use for pain. Columbia Care is one of the nation’s largest and most experienced manufacturers and providers of medical cannabis products and services. The Company is licensed in highly selective and regulated jurisdictions and has completed more than 750,000 sales transactions since its inception. Working in collaboration with some of the most renowned and innovative teaching hospitals and medical centers in the world, Columbia Care is a patient-centered healthcare company setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, caring and innovation for a rapidly expanding new industry. Our vision is to solve some of the world’s most challenging unmet medical needs, and our mission is to improve lives through product innovation, research and patient experience. Columbia Care is proud to offer a product line that merges industry-leading cannabis cultivation standards with cutting-edge pharmaceutical quality technology. Each product we carry is precision-engineered to deliver controlled-dose cannabis medicine in a variety of patient-oriented formats and condition-specific cannabinoid concentrations. Our product lines are designed to meet the diverse needs of qualifying patients in the Florida State Medical Marijuana Program. Columbia Care's expert staff is available to provide individual guidance in the proper use of each product and answer any and all questions you may have! Columbia Care aims to restore empathy in medicine to improve patient outcomes and overall health and wellness. Our patient-centric focus includes one-on-one consultations and follow-ups with our experts, enabling individualized care on your personal health and wellness journey. With a focus on clean cultivation, superior quality, and positive patient outcomes, we offer brands and products that meet high standards of potency, purity, and predictability. Our proprietary, patient-pending medical brands define Medical Cannabis. Theraceed, Claraceed, and Eleceed are pharmaceutical-quality and come in a variety of formats, including capsules, tinctures, and vapes, with new products being added frequently. OUR VISION: To solve some of the world's most challenging unmet medical needs. OUR MISSION: Improve lives through product innovation, research and patient experience. OUR VALUES: Patient-Centered, Caring, Collaborative, Honorable, Accountable, Innovative, Grateful PATIENT TESTIMONIALS With over one million patient interactions, we’re proud of the positive outcomes we’ve helped create. For powerful stories about how Columbia Care has impacted patients’ lives, visit our website at: https://col-care.com/ UNIVERSITY PARTNERSHIPS We have established partnerships with some of the world’s leading research institutions, universities, and medical schools to further medical cannabis research, allowing for timely and relevant data collection and analysis, to drive future innovation. PROPRIETARY DATA We analyze patient and research data to identify new insights, that enable innovation in patient care and treatment, leading to new IP and improved patient experiences. RELENTLESS INNOVATION From products to service, we innovate to provide better products, patient experiences, and better patient outcomes. LEADING THE INDUSTRY Columbia Care is leading the industry in product quality and expertise, as well as removing barriers to access for medical cannabis. From introducing the U.S.’s first legal credit card for cannabis purchases, to starting the 100 million ways to break the opioid crisis research initiative, to advocating for access for patients of all types around the U.S. and the world, we have led the way in this industry and will continue to do so for the good of our business and our patients. As an experienced multi-state operator, some of our key achievements include six-plus years of strong organic growth, 1 million patient sales transactions, 63 facilities in operation or development, and 39 licenses in 15 markets.