Jared.Pastuck on February 22, 2020

My first experience was a great experience! I was warmly and happily greeted as I walked in and was quickly introduced to the budtender. AJ was extremely kind and very informative! I noticed it was important to him that I was satisfied with my transaction. I appreciate the effort he put in to make a connection with me. Besides the staff, the storefront was clean and professional. Additionally, the products are great; the only complaint I have is not having much flower in stock(not the store's fault), and the Mint Chip whole flower looks like popcorn.