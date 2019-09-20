Columbia Care is one of the nation’s largest and most experienced manufacturers and providers of medical cannabis products and services. Working in collaboration with some of the most renowned and innovative teaching hospitals and medical centers in the world, Columbia Care is a patient-centered healthcare company setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, caring and innovation for a rapidly expanding new industry. Our vision is to solve some of the world’s most challenging unmet medical needs, and our mission is to improve lives through product innovation, research and patient experience.