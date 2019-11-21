Follow
Columbia Care Chevy Chase
Buy any 2 Eighths and Get a Free Grinder
Valid 11/4/2019 – 12/8/2019
Purchase any 2 Eighths of flower receive a free grinder.
must make a purchase of 2 eights of flower at once to receive the free grinder. Deals and discounts aren't stackable!
Bruce Banner
from Vireo Health
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Girl
from Vireo Health
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
SunMed Growers ACDC 7g
from SunMed Growers
0.61%
THC
0.37%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$45¼ oz
In-store only
The vortex
from High Garden
21.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Vortex
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
SunMeds Gowers Shark Shock 7g
from SunMed Growers
6.9%
THC
7.6%
CBD
Shark Shock
Strain
$45¼ oz
In-store only
SunMeds Growers Grape Lime Ricky 3.5g
from SunMed Growers
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Curio Wellness- Sour Gorilla
from Curio Wellness
30.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunmeds Growers Dead Lights 3.5g
from SunMed Growers
6.96%
THC
7.15%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Cru- Cinderella 99'
from CRU Cannabis
29.62%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Curio Wellness Blue Dream CBD 3.5g
from Curio Wellness
10.2%
THC
5.2%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Evermore Cannabis Company Strawberry Cookies 3.5g
from Evermore Cannabis Company
24.78%
THC
0.16%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Curio Wellness Wedding Cake 3.5g
from Curio Wellness
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Curio Wellness Captain's Cake
from Curio Wellness
34.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Captain's Cake
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Kind Therapeutics-ONYCD 3.5g
from KIND THERAPEUTICS USA LLC
30.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$52.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Curio Wellness- Guice
from Curio Wellness
32.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Curio Wellness- Cookies Cream
from Curio Wellness
26.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunrock Shatter (ChemDawg 91) 1G
from verano
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Euphoria Pen 300MG Heal
from RYTHM
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wristband OG HTFSE/HCFSE 0.5G
from Evermore Cannabis Company
66.17%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
SFV OG Live Resin Cake Badder 0.5G
from Evermore Cannabis Company
72.98%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
SFVOG HTFSE/HCFSE 1G
from Evermore Cannabis Company
76.76%
THC
0%
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
Purple Obeah Live Resin Sugar 0.5G
from Evermore Cannabis Company
80.09%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Funky Muffin (G.M.O. x Blueberry Muffins) Live Resin cake Badder 0.5G
from Evermore Cannabis Company
75.22%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Dr.solomon's RSO- 1:1 CBD:THC RSO 1G
from Dr. Solomon's
36.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Balance Terpene Sap- 0.5G Alchemy Terp Sap
from RYTHM
72.9%
THC
2.9%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Energize Terperne Sap-0.5G Mimosa Terp Sap
from RYTHM
72.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Heal 300MG Disposable Vape Pen -2:1 Euphoria
from RYTHM
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Energize 1000MG Cartridge- Clementine
from RYTHM
73.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
Balance 1000MG Cartridge- AK-47
from RYTHM
70.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
Kind Therapeutics- RSO Syringe (1g)
from KIND THERAPEUTICS USA LLC
76.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Curio Wellness- Green Crack CBD (.6g)
from Curio Wellness
63.9%
THC
10.5%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Rythm-Berry Hennessy (0.3g) Pen
from RYTHM
81.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$44½ g
In-store only
Evermore Cannabis Company-Live Resin-Strawberry Cookies (.5g)
from Evermore Cannabis Company
80.11%
THC
0.34%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Evermore Cannabis Company- Live Resin badder-Blueberry Muffins (.5g)
from Evermore Cannabis Company
76.78%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Rythm OG Kush Breath
from RYTHM
72.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
Vireo Health-Candy Glue Rosin (.5g)
from Vireo Health
73%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Evermore Cannabis Company- CRYSTALS and SAUCE- Airborne Skunk (.5g)
from Evermore Cannabis Company
69.59%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Kind Therapeutics Bubble Gum Diesel .5g
from KIND THERAPEUTICS USA LLC
52.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Rythm Shark Shock Cartridge
from Chesapeake Alternatives
32.9%
THC
35.5%
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
Chesapeake Alternatives Secret Weapon Pen 300Mg
from Chesapeake Alternatives
75.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$44½ g
In-store only
