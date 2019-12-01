16 products
*FLOWER IS HERE*
Valid 12/2/2019
HIGH-QUALITY FLOWER STRAINS AVAILABLE NOW!
TWO 1/8 OZ PER DAY LIMIT NEW PATIENT DISCOUNTS DO NOT APPLY TO FLOWER!
Master Kush
from Columbia Care
24%
THC
1%
CBD
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Strain
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
Tangie Cream
from Columbia Care
22%
THC
1%
CBD
Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Strain
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
Mint Chip
from Columbia Care
24%
THC
1%
CBD
Hybrid Strain
Strain
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
ACDC
from Columbia Care
0%
THC
14%
CBD
Hybrid Strain
Strain
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
Chemdawg
from Columbia Care
20%
THC
1%
CBD
Hybrid Strain
Strain
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
OG Kush
from Columbia Care
22%
THC
1%
CBD
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Strain
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple
from Columbia Care
21%
THC
1%
CBD
Pure Indica
Strain
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
EleCeed Capsules
from Columbia Care
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$45pack of 30
In-store only
TheraCeed Capsules
from Columbia Care
300mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$49each
In-store only
TheraCeed Tincture
from Columbia Care
300mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$49each
In-store only
TheraCeed Vaporization Oil Cartridge
from Columbia Care
300mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$49each
In-store only
ClaraCeed Vaporization Oil Cartridge
from Columbia Care
15mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$49each
In-store only
EleCeed Vaporization Oil Cartridge
from Columbia Care
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
ClaraCeed Sublingual Tincture
from Columbia Care
15mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$49each
In-store only
ClaraCeed Capsules
from Columbia Care
15mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$49pack of 30
In-store only
EleCeed Sublingual Tincture
from Columbia Care
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only