Follow
Columbia Care Illinois - Chicago
312-948-9082
175 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 43
Show All 13
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$350
Deals
New Patient Special
Get $30 In-store credit on your first purchase
Valid on $50 or more. Limited time offer. Limit 1.
New Patient Special
Get $30 In-store credit on your first purchase
Valid on $50 or more. Limited time offer. Limit 1.
All Products
Best Friend OG
from Shelby County Community Services
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Flower - Durban Poison
from Cresco Labs
24.76%
THC
1.11%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$60⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Flower - Blueberry Boost
from IESO Little Egypt
16.52%
THC
0%
CBD
$48⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Flower - Citral Glue (Pharma)(3.5)
from PharmaCann
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Citral Glue
Strain
$48⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Key Lime Remedy (3.5g - Revolution)
from Revolution Enterprises
9.5%
THC
12.9%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pheno 51
from Cresco Labs
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Pheno 51
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Puff Stuff (3.5g - PharmaCann)
from PharmaCann
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$48⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Concentrate - Sour Diesel Full Spectrum Hash Oil (Aeriz)(1g)
from Aeriz
60.6%
THC
0.91%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Concentrate - Sherbet D+S (Grassroots)(1g)
from Grassroots Cannabis
81.34%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
Cartridge - 2:1 Harlequin (500mg)
from Cresco Labs
20.92%
THC
43.21%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Blackberry Kush (500mg)(Revolution)
from Revolution Enterprises
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Blueberry Headband CO2 (500mg - GTI)
from Unknown Brand
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Chem 4 Sauce Cart (500mg - Grassroots)
from Grassroots Cannabis
66%
THC
1%
CBD
Chemdog 4
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Double Barrel G6 Sauce (1000mg - Ataraxia)
from Ataraxia
63%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$1451 g
In-store only
Cartridge - Double Barrel L'Orange (1000mg - Ataraxia)
from Ataraxia
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$1301 g
In-store only
Cartridge - Double Barrel Sunset Sherbet (1000mg - Ataraxia)
from Ataraxia
89%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset
Strain
$1301 g
In-store only
Cartridge - Dream Catcher (500mg - PharmaCann)
from PharmaCann
83%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Jack Herer CO2 (500mg - Cresco)
from GTI
83%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Kosher Tangie (500mg - Cresco Labs)
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
24k Gold
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Lavender Jones (500mg - GTI)
from GTI
65%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Jones
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - London Bridge (500mg - Cresco Labs)
from Cresco Labs
84%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - PAX Orange Herijuana (500mg - GTI)
from GTI
45.46%
THC
26.6%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Pink Lemonade (500mg - Aeriz)
from Aeriz
65%
THC
5.36%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Red Headed Stranger CO2 (GTI - 500mg)
from GTI
82%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Red Headed Stranger Terp Tank (500mg)
from Revolution Enterprises
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Sour Pink Grapefruit (500mg - Cresco Labs)
from Cresco Labs
89%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Sundae Driver (500mg - PharmaCann)
from PharmaCann
84%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Sunset Sherbert (1g)
from GTI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Urkle OG (500mg - GTI)
from GTI
78%
THC
0.8%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Cartridge- Wookies Sauce Cart (500mg - Grassroots)
from Grassroots Cannabis
67%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Wookies
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
Colombian Haze Drizzler (1g)
from IESO Little Egypt
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Concentrate - Gorilla Biscuit Drizzler (1g - IESO)
from IESO Little Egypt
60.97%
THC
1.03%
CBD
Gorilla Biscuit
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Concentrate - Optimus Prime Drizzler (1g - IESO)
from IESO Little Egypt
71.91%
THC
0.38%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Disposable Pen - Blissful Berry (500mg - PTS)
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
82.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Disposable Pen - Citrus Rose (300mg - GTI)
from GTI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Disposable Pen - Gobstopper (500mg - PTS)
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
73%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Disposable Pen - OG18 (250mg)(Cresco)
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Disposable Pen - Orange Herijuana (300mg - GTI)
from GTI
43.8%
THC
29%
CBD
$25300 mg
In-store only
Disposable Pen - Sour Diesel (250mg - Cresco Labs)
from Cresco Labs
74%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$25½ g
In-store only
Disposable Pen - Strawberry Mojito (500mg)
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
75.8%
THC
2.01%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
12345