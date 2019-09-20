Follow
Columbia Care Orlando
(407) 843-3445
First-time Patient Deal
$50 off $150 spent
Must be a Florida Medical Marijuana Patient or Caregiver. See dispensary for details.
SENIORS 15% Off
15% Off Total Purchase, Every Visit for 65+
Must be a Florida Medical Marijuana Patient or Caregiver. See dispensary for details.
VETERANS 15% Off
15% Off Total Purchase, Every Visit
Must be a Florida Medical Marijuana Patient or Caregiver. See dispensary for details.
SSI, SSDI, MEDICAID 15% Off
15% Off Total Purchase, Every Visit
Must be a Florida Medical Marijuana Patient or Caregiver. See dispensary for details.
Free Battery, First Time Patient Deal
Valid 11/19/2019 – 1/1/2020
Free Columbia Care - Metered Dose Battery with purchase of Columbia Care Vape Cartridge
Must be a Florida Medical Marijuana Patient or Caregiver. See dispensary for details.