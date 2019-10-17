112 products
Nanotech Tinture 1 oz
from Vital
5.29mg
THC
5.27mg
CBD
Mix Strain
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Tinture BALANCED (Híbrida) THC
from NextGen Pharma
22.57mg
THC
0.46mg
CBD
Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract
Strain
$45½ oz
In-store only
Tinture HEAL+ (CBD:THC)
from NextGen Pharma
10.69mg
THC
18.6mg
CBD
Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract
Strain
$45½ oz
In-store only
Nurtr CBD Softgels 750 mg
from Columbia Care
___
THC
750mg
CBD
$901 g
In-store only
PP Stay Sharp Capsules 525 mg
from Plant People
___
THC
525mg
CBD
$591 g
In-store only
Platinium Lable CBD Oil 500 mg
from Columbia Care
___
THC
500mg
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Nurtr CBD Oil 750 mg
from Columbia Care
___
THC
750mg
CBD
$901 g
In-store only
ONE CBD Oil (High Preformance) 750 mg
from Columbia Care
___
THC
750mg
CBD
$901 g
In-store only
PP Drops+ SLEEP (CBD) 250 mg
from Plant People
___
THC
520mg
CBD
$791 g
In-store only
Plantinum Lable CBD Softgels 900 mg
from Columbia Care
___
THC
900mg
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
Nurtr CBD Oil 375 mg
from Columbia Care
___
THC
375mg
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Platinium Lable CBD Oil 100 mg
from Columbia Care
___
THC
500mg
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
ONE CBD softgels (High Preformance) 750 mg
from Columbia Care
___
THC
750mg
CBD
$901 g
In-store only
Tinture RELAXED (Índica) THC
from NextGen Pharma
20.44mg
THC
0.98mg
CBD
Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract
Strain
$45½ oz
In-store only
Lord Jones CBD Tinture Lemon 250 mg
from Lord Jones
___
THC
250mg
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Raspberry (CBD) Gummies 500 mg
from Wyld
___
THC
500mg
CBD
$34.951 g
In-store only
NYC Extra Virgin 750 mg CBD Full Spectrum
from NYC Botanics
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
Terpene Rich
Strain
$1101 g
In-store only
Drops (KNOX) "Remedy" THC/CBD 1:1 600 mg
from Knox Medical
9.69mg
THC
9.18mg
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
NYC Essential 1800 mg CBD Full Spectrum
from NYC Botanics
0mg
THC
1800mg
CBD
Terpene Rich
Strain
$2001 g
In-store only
Drops (KNOX) "Blue Dream" THC 600 mg
from Knox Medical
20.11mg
THC
0.08mg
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
Cápsulas (Día) THC 25 mg
from Tumedicina
24.99mg
THC
0.08mg
CBD
Autoflower
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Cápsulas (Día) THC 10 mg
from Tumedicina
10.33mg
THC
0.02mg
CBD
Autoflower
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Cápsulas (Noche) THC 10 mg
from Tumedicina
9.54mg
THC
0.02mg
CBD
Autoflower
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Cápsulas (Noche) THC 25 mg
from Tumedicina
27.73mg
THC
0.06mg
CBD
Autoflower
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
NYC Focus 1200 mg CBD Full Spectrum
from NYC Botanics
0mg
THC
1200mg
CBD
Terpene Rich
Strain
$1701 g
In-store only
Drops (KNOX) "Gorilla.Glue" THC 600 mg
from Knox Medical
19.14mg
THC
0.21mg
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
Drops (KNOX) "OG Kush" THC 600 mg
from Knox Medical
19.76mg
THC
0.23mg
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
Capsulas (KNOX) "Granddaddy Purple" 90 mg
from Knox Medical
11.03mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$1001 g
In-store only
Drops (KNOX) "Granddaddy Purple" THC 600 mg
from Knox Medical
18.36mg
THC
0.17mg
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
Drops (KNOX) "Sour Diesel" THC 600 mg
from Knox Medical
19.53mg
THC
0.06mg
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
Tintura (Día) THC 300 mg
from Tumedicina
9.78mg
THC
0.3mg
CBD
Autoflower
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Tintura (Día) THC/CBD 300 mg
from Tumedicina
10.8mg
THC
1.98mg
CBD
Autoflower
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Tintura (Noche) THC 300 mg
from Tumedicina
10.15mg
THC
0.04mg
CBD
Autoflower
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Tintura (Noche) THC/CBD 300 mg
from Tumedicina
11.09mg
THC
2.02mg
CBD
Autoflower
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
VAPE BaOx PURE Oil 500 mg
from Tumedicina
3.81%
THC
73.15%
CBD
BAOX
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
VAPE OTTO II PURE 500 mg
from Tumedicina
3.81%
THC
73.15%
CBD
Otto II
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Zeltor Suppositories "Ringo's Gift" CBD+ 450 mg
from KNOX Medical
5.54mg
THC
27mg
CBD
Ringo's Gift
Strain
$1001 g
In-store only
Real Fruit GUMMIES (Guanabana) THC/CBD
from Tropizen
21.77mg
THC
24.82mg
CBD
Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract
Strain
$6.5each
In-store only
POWER BITES (Guayaba y Queso) Hybrida THC 20 mg
from Tropizen
19.68mg
THC
___
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Real Fruit GUMMIES (Passion Fruit) 25 mg
from Tropizen
24.15mg
THC
___
CBD
$6each
In-store only
123