Follow
Columbia Care Riverhead
(631) 861-4114
128 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 19
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$350
Deals
Buy One 30-Count Oral Tablets, Get the 2nd for Free
Valid 11/19/2019 – 12/1/2019
Valid 11/19/2019 to 11/30/2019 for valid New York Marijuana for Medical Use patients or caregivers.
While supplies last, savings can be combined with Medicare, Medicaid, SSDI, SSI, senior and Veteran discounts, plus CNC application discount. Cannot be combined with delivery or other limited time offers. Purchase and delivery must be complete by 11/30/2019. Promotion is valid only for patients with qualifying certifications.
Buy One 30-Count Oral Tablets, Get the 2nd for Free
Valid 11/19/2019 – 12/1/2019
Valid 11/19/2019 to 11/30/2019 for valid New York Marijuana for Medical Use patients or caregivers.
While supplies last, savings can be combined with Medicare, Medicaid, SSDI, SSI, senior and Veteran discounts, plus CNC application discount. Cannot be combined with delivery or other limited time offers. Purchase and delivery must be complete by 11/30/2019. Promotion is valid only for patients with qualifying certifications.
All Products
Balance Powder 18 g (1T:1C)
from Etain
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$105each
In-store only
Forte Lozenges – 20 Count
from Etain
100mg
THC
2mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Wyld CBD Raspberry Gummies – 500MG
from Wyld
___
THC
500mg
CBD
$34.95each
In-store only
Wyld CBD Lemon Gummies – 500MG
from Wyld
___
THC
500mg
CBD
$34.95each
In-store only
Mr. Moxey's DREAM 5mg CBD Peppermint Mints
from Mr. Moxey's Mints
___
THC
300mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Mr. Moxey's RELIEF 5mg CBD Ginger Mints
from Mr. Moxey's Mints
___
THC
300mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Mr. Moxey's CALM 5mg CBD Peppermint Mints
from Mr. Moxey's Mints
___
THC
300mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
PAIN RELIEF CBD Mints
from Lucent Botanicals
___
THC
400mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
SLEEP CBD Mints
from Lucent Botanicals
___
THC
400mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
MOOD LIFT CBD MintS
from Lucent Botanicals
___
THC
400mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
CBD FOCUS Mints
from Lucent Botanicals
___
THC
400mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
CBD CALM Mints
from Lucent Botanicals
___
THC
400mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
CBD Dark Chocolate Espresso Chews
from Lord Jones
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Old Fashioned Gum Drops
from Lord Jones
0mg
THC
180mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
CBD Chewing Gum (CBD 150 mg)
from Endoca
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Wyld CBD Huckleberry Gummies – 500MG
from Wyld
___
THC
500mg
CBD
$34.95each
In-store only
ClaraCeed Oral Tablets 15ct. (1T:20C)
from Columbia Care
7.5mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$99each
In-store only
ClaraCeed Oral Tablets 30ct. (1T:20C)
from Columbia Care
15mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$179each
In-store only
ClaraCeed Sublingual Tincture (1T:20C)
from Columbia Care
4.2mg
THC
88.2mg
CBD
$53.5each
In-store only
EleCeed Oral Tablets 15ct. (1T:1C)
from Columbia Care
75mg
THC
75mg
CBD
$99each
In-store only
EleCeed Oral Tablets 30ct. (1T:1C)
from Columbia Care
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$179each
In-store only
EleCeed Sublingual Tincture (1T:1C)
from Columbia Care
35mg
THC
35mg
CBD
$53.5each
In-store only
TheraCeed Oral Tablets 15ct. (20T:1C)
from Columbia Care
150mg
THC
7.5mg
CBD
$99each
In-store only
TheraCeed Oral Tablets 30ct. (20T:1C)
from Columbia Care
300mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$179each
In-store only
TheraCeed Sublingual Tincture (20T:1C)
from Columbia Care
70mg
THC
3.5mg
CBD
$53.5each
In-store only
EleCeed Topical Lotion (1T:1C)
from Columbia Care
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$210each
In-store only
TheraCeed Topical Lotion (20T:1C)
from Columbia Care
300mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$210each
In-store only
Cool Stick
from Wildflower
___
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Lip Butter
from Vertly
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Workout Recovery Body Spray
from Vertly
___
THC
125mg
CBD
$42each
In-store only
CBD-Infused Relief Lotion
from Vertly
___
THC
150mg
CBD
$48each
In-store only
CBD-Infused Bath Salts
from Vertly
___
THC
50mg
CBD
$29each
In-store only
Melt CBD 200 mg Lotion 16 oz
from Kush Queen
0mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$100each
In-store only
Soaked CBD Shower Gel
from Kush Queen
___
THC
150mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Melt CBD 100 mg Lotion 2 oz
from Kush Queen
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Relax CBD Bath Bomb
from Kush Queen
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$13each
In-store only
Sleep CBD Bath Bomb
from Kush Queen
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$13each
In-store only
Love CBD Bath Bomb
from Kush Queen
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$13each
In-store only
Plant Balm
from Plant People
___
THC
400mg
CBD
$49each
In-store only
Relief Balm by NYC Botanics
from NYC Botanics
___
THC
600mg
CBD
$89each
In-store only
1234