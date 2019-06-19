Columbia Care California is now serving medical patients and adult consumers at our comfortable and modern dispensary. We are a patient-centered healthcare company setting the standard of care for medical and adult use cannabis. Our San Diego dispensary features a curated selection of California’s finest cannabis flowers, concentrates, edibles, vape cartridges, and more. Please join our list on our website to receive updates and promotions. Columbia Care California is the first Pacific Beach recreational dispensary to serve the area. We opened our doors in May 2019 and are fully compliant with the BCC and Prop 64. We serve the beach and coastal communities of Pacific Beach, La Jolla, Mission Beach, and Crown Point. We see patients from the surrounding areas of Clairemont, Bay Park, Ocean Beach, Sorrento Valley, Miramar, and Kearny Mesa. We carry a wide range of medical marijuana products like pre-packaged flower, prerolls, CBD and THC tinctures, edibles, concentrates, vape cartridges, topicals, and supplements. We carry CBD drops and CBD balms from brands such as Papa & Barkley and Leef Organics. Our flower selection consists of Flow Kana, Bloom Farms, Alien Labs, Connected, Canndescent, Heady Flower, Henry's Originals, and Wonderbrett. Edible gummies are available from FlavRx, Dixie, and Elefante. Come on in today to see our full selection. We offer medical sales to patients 18 and over with a doctor's recommendation. Directions from the 5 Freeway: Exit Grand/Garnet onto Mission Bay Drive, turn onto Damon Ave (towards In-N-Out), right on Albuquerque, left on De Soto St. Directions from Balboa Ave: Head West on Balboa Ave, past the 5 South on-ramp, go right on Albuquerque, right on De Soto.