Willsarasota on December 4, 2019

Just got flower in so I decided to visit Colombia for the first time. I tried the Grandaddy Purp and Chem Dawg. The GDP is good, but the Chem Dawg is definitely Top Shelf quality. Pleasantly surprised. I regularly purchase my oils and extracts from MUV, and have tried different batches of their flower and this Chem Dawg from Colombia is significantly better than any of MUV's T1 or T2. I've also tried Trulieve flower, which I found to be mediocre; not cured properly (smelled of grass clippings). I do highly recommend MUV disposable vape pens and extracts and will continue to go to MUV for them, but I will certainly be getting my flower at Colombia from now on.