Happy Hour Daily From 2-4pm
Valid 1/13/2020 – 2/14/2020
Come by to learn more!
Granddaddy Purple
from Columbia Care
21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Pure Indica
Strain
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
Mint Chip
from Columbia Care
21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Hybrid Strain
Strain
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
ACDC
from Columbia Care
0.1%
THC
14%
CBD
Hybrid Strain
Strain
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
ClaraCeed Vaporization Oil Cartridge
from Columbia Care
15mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only
TheraCeed Vaporization Oil Cartridge
from Columbia Care
300mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only
ClaraCeed Sublingual Tincture
from Columbia Care
15mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only
EleCeed Sublingual Tincture
from Columbia Care
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
TheraCeed Tincture
from Columbia Care
300mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only
ClaraCeed Capsules
from Columbia Care
15mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only
EleCeed Vaporization Oil Cartridge
from Columbia Care
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
EleCeed Capsules
from Columbia Care
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
TheraCeed Capsules
from Columbia Care
300mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only