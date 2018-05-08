Columbia Care Pennsylvania is a patient-centered healthcare company setting the standard-of-care for medical marijuana. We have four key commitments: SAFETY We consistently provide pharmaceutical quality cannabis products. Our partnering cultivation centers are equipped to provide natural and carefully controlled micro-climates for their harvests. A chemist performs extraction of THC and CBD, using state of the art equipment. Medical marijuana is then packaged and labeled, and sent to an external lab mandated by the state for testing. Our pharmacy team proactively educates patients on the safe use of medical marijuana. EXCELLENCE & EXPERTISE We are the first and largest medical marijuana healthcare company to operate both dispensaries and cultivation centers across the United States. We have worked with many thousands of patients in over 700,000 interactions to-date. SCIENTIFIC LEADERSHIP We partner with renowned academic and medical organizations to drive new research. We have the nation’s leading body of clinical data through our patient registry. It contains data from thousands of patients suffering from over 20 different disease states. COMPASSION & CARE Our mission is to eliminate suffering and revitalize individuals and communities through partnership, education, and the responsible use of our products as a natural means to help our patients lead productive and rewarding lives.