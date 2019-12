TeamStLouis on December 3, 2019

Elivette you are a little Angel, I have not changed my CBD regimen ever and I really am glad that you helped me with this. I switched 2 weeks ago 1200+ MG of Terpene Rich CBD by NYC BOTANICS. I feel very blessed that there are still dispensaries out there focusing on providing patients fight for a better quality of life. Thanks you Elivette and the rest of the Columbia Care Team!!!