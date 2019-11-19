drmountaindeww on January 1, 2020

I went to Commcan for the first time in December before Christmas. It was a wonderful experience and, despite the staff saying the lines were longer than they've ever been, I was completely satisfied with the wait time. I went in a second time a few days later and there was no wait time. The quality of the products is great - strain diversity is excellent. Every staff member I encountered is very personable and polite. And lastly the atmosphere is warm, inviting, and clean! I highly recommend this dispensary to anyone in the area. Oh, and finally a dispensary 10 minutes from home!