Arielle6676 on December 12, 2019

I’ve been here a few times, the selection seems to always be the same not much for rotation or variety. The products are good, and majority of the staff is very accommodating. I suffer from extreme depression, anxiety, ptsd, migraines and that’s the tip of the iceberg. I’ve been waiting for my mom to get her caregiver card for 3mths now and thank god she got it today. I was going to send her here as I had spoken to a woman that informed me they would be more than happy to help her and as long as she had her log in information they could print her temp card. My moms in her early 70’s and isn’t savvy with technology nor does she use marijuana. I signed her up to help me...I haven’t left my room in 2mths now. I called here as I wanted to place an order however Tom, an employee, told me he wouldn’t assist my mom with this matter and “she’ll need to go somewhere and figure out how to print it.” Considering the amount of money spent per visit and how much down time they have without clients you would think as a business they would want to go that extra mile for customer service, apparently they’ve never heard the concept! Tom you’re attitude just took this store from a wonderful place to go to, too a place I would rather drive the extra 20min and spend my money money elsewhere! Cultivate not only outdoes your selection but their employees go above and beyond to assist you and make your trip and time 200% worth it!!! Toms manager, you may want to retrain this guy on what excelling at customer service actually requires or you will start losing more clientele.