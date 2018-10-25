Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Our grand opening is today! Stop by CommCan in Millis! Roxy's grilled cheese food truck arrives at 12pm! Live music 12-4. Raffles and more!
About
Dedicated to bringing world-class cannabis products to Massachusetts, CommCan is the Commonwealth's true "home-grown" cannabis company. CommCan is 100% family owned and operated by native Massachusetts residents without any outside consultants, investors or management companies which is why when we say "MADE IN MASSACHUSETTS" - we mean it.