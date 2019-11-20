Follow
Pickup available
Commencement Bay Cannabis - Tacoma
Pickup available
253-212-1726
531 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 281
Show All 92
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$380
Deals
Twisted Thursday
Valid 5/30/2019
15% off all Pre-Rolls
Twisted Thursday
Valid 5/30/2019
15% off all Pre-Rolls
Staff picks
AK-47 by Leaf Werx Pax Pod
from Leaf Werx Pax Pod
74.68%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$30each
$30each
MK Ultra by Avitas
from Avitas
68%
THC
0.19%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$40each
$40each
Mendo by Dabstract PAX Pod
from Dabstract PAX Pod
61.87%
THC
5.24%
CBD
Mendo
Strain
$44each
$44each
9lb Hammer #6 by Leaf Werx Pax Pod
from Leaf Werx Pax Pod
76.83%
THC
0%
CBD
9lb Hammer #6
Strain
$30each
$30each
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Avitas
from Avitas
62%
THC
0.22%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$40each
$40each
Ultra Lounge by Avitas
from Avitas
68%
THC
0.34%
CBD
Ultra Lounge
Strain
$40each
$40each
Cinex by Buddies
from Buddies
74.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinex
Strain
$20each
$20each
Blueberry by Heylo PAX Pod
from Heylo PAX Pod
62.09%
THC
0.93%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$45each
$45each
Remedy by Heylo PAX Pod
from Heylo PAX Pod
3.88%
THC
55.68%
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$45each
$45each
All Products
William's Wonder by Journey
from Journey
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
William's Wonder
Strain
$162 grams
$162 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$2301 ounce
Silver Kush by Zipz
from Zipz
22.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Silver Kush
Strain
$751 ounce
$751 ounce
Alaskan Thunder Fuck by Artizen
from Artizen
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Citrus Farmer by Doc & Yeti
from Doc & Yeti
21.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Citrus Farmer
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Grape Octane by Fire Bros
from Fire Bros
22.2%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Grape Octane
Strain
$160½ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3101 ounce
Falkor by Fire Bros
from Fire Bros
18.42%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Falkor
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3101 ounce
Golden TIcket by Khush Kush
from Khush Kush
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Ticket
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Hawaiian Dutch by SUBX
from SUBX
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Hawaiian Dutch
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3801 ounce
Animal Face by High Tide
from HIGH TIDE
23.2%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Animal Face
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Agent Orange by Monarch
from Monarch
16.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Face Off OG by Monarch
from Monarch
20.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Face Off OG
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
White 99 by INDO
from INDO
21.87%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Orangeade by Tranquil Forest
from Tranquil Forest
14.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Orangeade
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$33⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2351 ounce
Indecent Proposal by Phat Panda Platinum
from Phat Panda Platinum
24.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Indecent Proposal
Strain
$42⅛ ounce
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
Tropicana Punch by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
22.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Tropicana Punch
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
Slushberry by Fire Bros
from Fire Bros
21.45%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Slushberry
Strain
$160½ ounce
$160½ ounce
Tropic Thunder by Pilot
from Pilot
23%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tropic Thunder
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Chernobyl by INDO
from INDO
22.64%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Grape Pie by Royal Tree Gardens
from Royal Tree Gardens
21.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Grape Pie
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$272 grams
$32⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3301 ounce
The Sweeties by Royal Tree Gardens
from Royal Tree Gardens
19.4%
THC
0.04%
CBD
The Sweeties
Strain
$46⅛ ounce
$46⅛ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3301 ounce
Critical Mass by Journey
from Journey
8.8%
THC
16.1%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Purple Kush by Zipz
from Zipz
22.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Purple Kush
Strain
$751 ounce
$751 ounce
Dutch Treat by Doc & Yeti
from Doc & Yeti
23.78%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$2601 ounce
Jesus OG by Legends
from Legends
23.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Jesus OG
Strain
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
$1301 ounce
Cinderella 99 by Legends
from Legends
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Tropicanna Punch by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
23.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Tropicanna Punch
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3201 ounce
Star Pebbles by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
22.23%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Star Pebbles
Strain
$120½ ounce
$120½ ounce
Kool Whip by Sky High Gardens
from Sky High Gardens
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Kool Whip
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$3001 ounce
Blueberry Frost by Weed Brand
from Weed Brand
24.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blueberry Frost
Strain
$16⅛ ounce
$16⅛ ounce
$1201 ounce
Strawberry Delight by High Tide
from HIGH TIDE
18.1%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Strawberry Delight
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Blue Magoo by Weed Brand
from Weed Brand
25.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$16⅛ ounce
$16⅛ ounce
$1201 ounce
12345 ... 14