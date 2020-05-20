#cannabisforhumanity This location is now open for recreationall sales (21+) The safety, health and well-being of our patients, customers and staff is our number one priority which is why we are now offering limited INSTORE SERVICE BY APPOINTMENT and CURBSIDE PICKUP. ORDER NOW on www.commoncitizen.com (medical & recreational use) and receive 50 extra loyalty points! Or call us ahead at 269.719.8500 to speak to one of our highly-educated CITIZEN ADVISORS to discuss which products may be best for you, and order by phone. After you place your order, you will receive a notification when it’s ready for PICKUP. When you arrive in our parking lot, call 269.719.8500 and we’ll bring your order out to your vehicle. (You must have your medical card and a form of government ID with you) Order Online. Order by Calling. Order from the Parking Lot. WHY SHOP WITH US? Common Citizen is not only a cannabis brand, it’s also an advocate for social change. We believe everyone should have the right to choose what elevates their quality of life.. We are proudly Michigan born, owned and operated, and focused on serving the needs of our citizens. We have something to suit every need or mood, and offer a wide range of safe, high quality products including flower, pre-rolls, vape pens, oils, concentrates, edibles, soft gels and more. You can join our movement for social change with our range of apparel that shows you too believe in #cannabisforhumanity. Even better, you can come work with us. Check out commoncitizen.com/careers **Check out our current DEALS for promotions & savings **Great LOYALTY PROGRAM **You can now ORDER ONLINE directly at www.commoncitizen.com **If you have any questions about the online ordering process, please feel give us a call at 269.719.8500 so we can assist you. **We are cash only at this time. ATM ON-SITE.