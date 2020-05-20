Safety first.

The safety, health and well-being of our patients, customers and staff is our number one priority which is why we are highly encouraging curbside service. #cannabisforhumanity

Curbside Service.

Order NOW on www.commoncitizen.com and receive 50 extra loyalty points!

Visit CommonCitizen.com, iheartjane, weedmaps or leafly. Search for your Common Citizen location, and place your order. You will receive a notification once fulfilled. When you arrive to the parking lot, please call the chapter so we can meet you at your vehicle. (Must have medical card and a form of government ID)

Call us, and place your order

Call once you are in the parking lot and an advisor will meet you at your car to assist you.

Order Online. Order by Calling. Order from the Parking Lot

Common Citizen is not just a cannabis brand, it’s a movement.

We are proudly Michigan born, owned and operated, and focused on serving the needs of our citizens. We have something to suit your every need or mood and offer a range of products to improve and elevate your every day, like high-quality flower, pre-rolls, vape pens, oils, concentrates, edibles, soft gels and more. Our range of apparel allows you to share what we stand for and be part of a growing movement to celebrate the benefits of cannabis.

Mary's Products ALL 20% OFF through 4/21!

*Referral Bonus | Refer a citizen, get 50 loyalty points! (100 Loyalty Points = $5 of In-Store Credit)

*Birthday Special | Receive 200 loyalty points when you come in on your birthday!

*Social Bonus | Leave us a review on any social media (Leafly, Google, Instagram, etc.) and receive 100 loyalty points when you show a citizen adviser on your next visit! (1 per month)

*If you have any questions about the online ordering process please feel free to give us a call!