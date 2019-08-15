We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
left me on hold for over 10 minutes, utopia gardens is better
GOGIRLLAW12
on March 30, 2020
I've been in love with this place for awhile now ever since it opened good nice friendly budtenders clean and good parking too.
Beast159
on March 27, 2020
Amanda 🌋 and Marina 🌋 are at it again, being the best Budtenders in the "D" ! The Corona Beer virus (hold the lime and the virus please !) call-in and pick-up procedure worked to perfection. Keep up the good work and keep safe during these trying times. Ladies, you are the greatest ! ! ! BudBeast
Pjjenkinsjr
on March 26, 2020
Top notch!!!! The bar is set. I have gone to Flint and Detroit locations and the staff at both were so cool and informative and very transparent in what they suggested. I love the company's mission and style. What’s best is that intermingled between great service and a dope vibe they have managed to educate you in the experience. The plan is working. Keep working the plan.
JustJonathan1029
on March 19, 2020
WOW!!! That about sums it up...This the best Dispensary I have had the pleasure of visiting. Their flower is the best in the state, there is no comparison. All their flower is tested and the results, batches and harvest date are on the label...not like other dispensaries that have a place for this info but leave it blank. I am actually afraid to post a good review because every time I do the dispensary becomes popular, they jack the prices and forget I was the one that promoted their Dispensary! But, these guys and gals are the best budtenders in the state and I will go no where else in the future, even if they become popular...I have never had this quality of flower from any dispensary in the sate, including Ann Arbor and Lansing!!!