JustJonathan1029 on March 19, 2020

WOW!!! That about sums it up...This the best Dispensary I have had the pleasure of visiting. Their flower is the best in the state, there is no comparison. All their flower is tested and the results, batches and harvest date are on the label...not like other dispensaries that have a place for this info but leave it blank. I am actually afraid to post a good review because every time I do the dispensary becomes popular, they jack the prices and forget I was the one that promoted their Dispensary! But, these guys and gals are the best budtenders in the state and I will go no where else in the future, even if they become popular...I have never had this quality of flower from any dispensary in the sate, including Ann Arbor and Lansing!!!