Get down to Inman Sq and hit CAC!!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Product is amazing and the people…the people my friends make it a cut above the rest. I’ve been at this game as a medical patient w epilepsy since the state passed the law. I’ve been to almost every dispensary there is in eastern MA. Look no further. The product again is top shelf off the chain amazing but again, the people! The staff from the security check in right thru check out are the kindest, most helpful ppl I have had the pleasure of doing business with and I would happily have each and every one of them over to chill any time. Shawde was my budtender and so much more than that! Every single person on the staff exceeded all of my expectations and also every experience I have had since I was issued my card when MA first made it legal for med use. Loaded up for a few weeks but I will see you all soon! 😃