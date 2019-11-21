Follow
Commonwealth Alternative Care
Industry Wednesdays: 30% off for Cannabis Professionals
Valid 6/19/2019
Introducing INDUSTRY WEDNESDAYS at CAC! On Wednesdays at CAC, cannabis industry professionals receive 30% off.
*Offer may not be combined with other discounts. Employee must present active cannabis company employee ID or pay stub.
All Products
Death Star
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
17%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Jilly Bean
from Unknown Brand
20.2%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
24.4%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Cookies
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
34.3%
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
GG
from Unknown Brand
19.9%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
NF1
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
25.9%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Diesel X Animal Cookies
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
ACDC Cookies
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
6.5%
THC
13.1%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
500mg Fill - Litt - Cheesy Headband
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
66.4%
THC
6.9%
CBD
$65½ g
In-store only
1000mg Shatter-HiFi
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
80%
THC
0.2%
CBD
HiFi
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
500mg Fill - Cold Press - Acapulco Gold
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
68.2%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
1000mg Shatter-Bruce Banner
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
82.2%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
500mg Fill - Activ8 Enhance - Passionfruit
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
70.5%
THC
1.1%
CBD
$20½ g
In-store only
500mg Fill - Litt - 413 Chem
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
74.1%
THC
0.2%
CBD
413 Chem
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
1000mg Live Resin - Cherry Cookies
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
72.3%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
500mg Fill - Activ8 Relax - Mango
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
76.3%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$20½ g
In-store only
1000mg Live Resin - Peyote Cookies
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
71.2%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
500mg Fills-Spiked-Lemon Ice
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
81%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Lemon Ice
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
500mg Fill - Litt - Acapulco Gold
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
68.5%
THC
7.2%
CBD
NF1
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
500mg Fills - Litt - Evelyne
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
80.9%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Evelyne
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
1000mg Shatter-Lemon Kush
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
83.6%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
1000mg Wax - Blueberry Cookies
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
86.1%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
500mg Fill - Activ8 Focus - Blue Raspberry
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
69.8%
THC
0.8%
CBD
$20½ g
In-store only
5mg Lemon Lime Shot
from Chroma
4.8%
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
4mg Sour Raspberry Fruit Chew
from Chroma
4.35%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
5mg Delta 8 Lemonade Chews
from Chroma
5.7%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
5mg Chocolate Drop - 10 Pack
from Chroma
5%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
10mg Delta 8 THC Blueberry Gem - 15 Pack
from Chroma
9.72%
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
50mg Blackberry Crunch Bar
from Chroma
48.4%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
5mg Tangerine Shield - 20 Pack
from Chroma
4.61%
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
5mg Strawberry Shield - 20 Pack
from Chroma
4.47%
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
5mg Lemon Shield - Cold Press - 20 Pack
from Chroma
4.73%
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
22mg Lemon Lime Citrus Shot
from Chroma
22.2%
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
50mg Lemon Lime Shot
from Chroma
49.2%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
20mg Chocolate Covered Coffee Bean - 20 Pack
from Chroma
19.71mg
THC
___
CBD
$68each
In-store only
100mg Peppermint Dark Chocolate Drop - 10 Pack
from Chroma
97.16mg
THC
___
CBD
$125each
In-store only
22mg Nature Bar - 4 pack
from Chroma
21.84mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
1g Pre-Roll - GG
from Unknown Brand
18.9%
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
1g Pre-Roll - Death Star
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
17%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Death Star
Strain
$15each
In-store only
1g Pre-Roll - NF1
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
27.8%
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
12