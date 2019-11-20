Commonwealth Alternative Care is a medical cannabis provider which brings to market high-quality medical marijuana products in a unique and inspiring setting in Taunton, Massachusetts. The company’s goal is to empower those who seek alternative healing by offering premium medical cannabis products. Commonwealth Alternative Care partners locally to add value to our patients and communities through education, outreach, charitable giving, and community involvement. Commonwealth Alternative Care is focused on providing medical cannabis in the forms of flower, edibles, concentrates, oil, shatters, wax and sugar. We are located at 30 Mozzone Boulevard, Taunton, MA 02780, nearby the junction of Massachusetts State routes 24 and 140.