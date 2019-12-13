Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Compassionate Alternative Medicine (CAM) is Broken Arrow resident owned and operated. We offer exceptional products at cost sensitive prices for the needs of our patients. Our bud tenders and cannabis coordinators are passionate, talented and knowledgeable about this God given medicine. Our goal is to educate our community about cannabis, one patient at a time.