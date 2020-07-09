J.P.3
everytime I come in the people treat me well. not just trying to sell you products they want to conversate to see a proper need you are looking for
We want our patients to get the meds they need!
**DRIVE-THRU AND DELIVERY ONLY** Now with the same great products, CCBD brings you a more convenient way of picking up your meds. Swing by our drive-thru window and pick up your order without having to leave your vehicle! Compassionate Care by Design is a patient focused Provisioning Center serving Southwest Michigan. We Focus on building relationships with our customers using a compassionate and knowledgeable team. Our Patient experience is built on providing products and services to create effective treatment plans. We offer easy delivery with orders that can be placed over the phone or online. Compassionate Care by Design is your one stop shop for all Cannabis products and accessories. We carry a wide variety of products from flower, concentrates (wax, oil, shatter, live resin ect.), infused edibles, infused drinks, topicals and sublinguals.
Make It Better Monday - Buy 2 Monster products & get the 3rd free! (510 carts & gummies only) Twice As Nice Tuesday - 10% off all tinctures and double rewards points on all purchases! Wellness Wednesday - 10% off all Mary's Medicinal Products! Total Concentrate Thursday - 10% off all concentrates! Feel Your Best Friday - 10% off all CBD, topicals & trandermals! Wana Weekened - 2 for $30 on all Wana gummies on Saturday and Sunday!