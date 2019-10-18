Follow
Connected Cannabis Co, Belmont
(562) 370-3780
150 products
Deals
New Patient Discounts
Valid 8/7/2019
10% off first visit
Cannot combine with other discounts
New Patient Discounts
Valid 8/7/2019
10% off first visit
Cannot combine with other discounts
All Products
OG Kush
from Loudpack
21%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Frost
from Pacific Stone
___
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
OG Kush
from Island
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Sherbacio - Smalls
from AlienLabs
___
THC
___
CBD
$110¼ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Inhalence
21%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Platinum Punch
from Trees By Game
19.94%
THC
1%
CBD
Rocky Road - Smalls
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$110¼ oz
In-store only
Gushers - Indoor
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$79⅛ oz
In-store only
Biscotti x Gushers - Indoor
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$79⅛ oz
In-store only
N'ice Cream - Indoor
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$231 g
In-store only
El Jefe - Indoor
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$79⅛ oz
In-store only
Smarties - Indoor
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$79⅛ oz
In-store only
Biscotti - Indoor
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$79⅛ oz
In-store only
Quest
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$53⅛ oz
In-store only
White Fire
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$53⅛ oz
In-store only
Baklava - Smalls
from AlienLabs
___
THC
___
CBD
$110¼ oz
In-store only
Biscotti Smalls - Indoor
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$110¼ oz
In-store only
Moonbow - Indoor
from AlienLabs
___
THC
___
CBD
$79⅛ oz
In-store only
Fuelato Smalls - Indoor
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$110¼ oz
In-store only
Garlic Breath
from Inhalence
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Triangle Kush
from Loudpack
21%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
RYO Pack - Blackberry
from Old Pal
___
THC
___
CBD
$70½ oz
In-store only
Tri-Fi Cookies
from Inhalence
22%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Midnight Splendor
from Caliva
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
GMA Cookies
from Loudpack
23%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Nitro Cookies
from Loudpack
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Dosilato - Indoor
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$79⅛ oz
In-store only
PR OG
from Pacific Stone
___
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch
from NUG
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
PR OG
from Pacific Stone
___
THC
___
CBD
$152 g
In-store only
Forbidden Gushers Smalls - Indoor
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$110¼ oz
In-store only
Banana Milk Smalls - Indoor
from AlienLabs
___
THC
___
CBD
$110¼ oz
In-store only
Orange Sativa
from Pacific Stone
___
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
Banjo
from Island
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Jack Hammer
from Trees By Game
25.68%
THC
0.78%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Jack
from Triple Seven
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Jack
from Greenfield Herbs
19%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Watermelon Sangria
from Triple Seven
24%
THC
0.16%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
WiFi OG
from Wave Hugger
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Inhalence
22%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
