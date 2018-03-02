Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Connected Belmont is located on 2nd street in Belmont Shore and offers a large selection from Connected and Alien Labs products as well as Stiiizy, Select, dosist, Autumn brand, Good Weed Cannabis Company, Cream of the Crop, Smoke Stacks, Ember Valley, 3C Farms, Maven, OBG, The Cure Company, Lumpy's, Source, Trees by Game, Tripple 7, Green Dawg, Old Pal, Loudpack, NUG, Moxie, Bloom Farms, Chill, Friendly Farms, 710 Labs, Chil, Raw Garden, PAX, Inhalence, Kiva, Kurvana, Kanha, Flav, District edibles, Flurish, Korova, Papa & Barkley and a variety of other flower, edible, topical/CBD and drink products. There are too many to list!
- Please call to check if we have a specific product you do not see on the list above
- Our menu will be updated every 15 minutes!
We have a regular rotation of at least 30-50 cannabis strains and continuously strive to offer you consistency and variety with our product. Our most popular flower strains in house are Biscotti, Gushers, Gelato #41, Gelonade, Melonade, Smarties and all the NEW Gelato #41 Crosses.
**PRICES DISPLAYED INCLUDE ALL TAXES**
If you like Hash, Rosin, Resin, Crumble and Sauce we have a variety of Connected and Alien Lab concentrates available + other premier concentrate vendors!
WEEKLY DEALS:
Munchie Monday - 15% off ALL Edibles
Top Shelf Tuesday - 15% off ALL Top Shelf Flower
Wax Wednesda y- 15% off ALL Vapes and Concentrates
Thirsty Thursday - 15% off ALL Drinks
Street parking is offered along all of 2nd street and we have an ATM inside!
Last Call for Check-In is 8:40 PM - Call for details
New Patients get 10% off their first visit
Refer a Friend who makes a purchase and get 10% off your order when they spend $25 or more!
Get 10% off during our Early Bird from 9-10am
Get 10% off during Happy Hour from 2pm – 4:20pm
21+ for Rec
18+ with ID and Rec for medical patients