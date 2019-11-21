Follow
Connected Cannabis Co, Cherry
Staff picks
Smarties
from Connected Cannabis Co.
28.51%
THC
0%
CBD
GIRL SCOUT X BLUE CITY DIESEL
Strain
$80⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Cough
from Ocean Grown Extracts
18.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Z Cube
from Caliva
30.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Fuelato
from Connected Cannabis Co.
25.57%
THC
0%
CBD
fuelato
Strain
$80⅛ oz
In-store only
Alien Labs - Area 41 Live Resin
from Friendly Farms
66.55%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Area 41
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
KING Fuzzies - OG Kush
from Sublime Canna
20%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$20each
In-store only
KING Fuzzies - Wedding Cake
from Sublime Canna
23%
THC
1%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Connected Cannabis Co. - Animal Style
from Friendly Farms
69.56%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
Connected Cannabis Co. - N'Ice Cream
from Friendly Farms
72.79%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Gelato #41
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
Awaken Bath Bomb 1:1 CBD/THC
from Kush Queen
20.59mg
THC
22.24mg
CBD
TRANSDERMAL
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Gelato 41
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Tie Dye Tank (Blue/Black)
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
All Products
Strawberry Banana
from Caliva
23.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Papaya
from Humboldt County Indoor
21.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Smarties Smalls
from Connected Cannabis Co.
28.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Girl Scout x Blue City Diesel
Strain
$110¼ oz
In-store only
Royal Sorbet
from Humboldt County Indoor
26.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Sorbet
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Classic Cookies
from Humboldt Farms
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
cookies
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Premium Mendo Breath
from Humboldt Farms
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Imperial Jack
from Bad Apple
22.71%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
East Coast Sour Diesel
from Cypress Cannabis
19.57%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Papaya
from Lowell Herb Co.
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Pie
from Bad Apple
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Pie
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Chem Reserve
from Loudpack
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Reserve
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Classic Z Cube
from Humboldt Farms
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
z cube
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Magestic 12
from 3C Farms
24.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Queen
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Cheese Cake
from Island
17.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheese Cake
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
OG Kush
from Island
18.6%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Project Blue Book
from 3C Farms
22.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Jack
from Greenfield Herbs
19.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Cypress Cannabis
19.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Sierra Madre
from Bad Apple
21.14%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake
from Lowell Herb Co.
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Rainbow OG
from West Coast Trading Company
19.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainbow OG
Strain
$120½ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Island
25.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
CRU Glue
from CRU Cannabis
21.59%
THC
0%
CBD
CRU Glue
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
White Buffalo
from Inhalence
24.43%
THC
0%
CBD
White Buffalo
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Fire OG
from Inhalence
24.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Jane
from Lumpy's
21.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Vision
from West Coast Trading Company
28.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Vision
Strain
$120½ oz
In-store only
Blue Banana Punch
from West Coast Trading Company
22.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$120½ oz
In-store only
