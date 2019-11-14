Follow
Connected Cannabis Co, Santa Ana
Deals
New Patient Deal
Valid 8/7/2019
15% off first visit
Cannot be stacked/combined with other discounts.
All Products
Alien Labs - Balava - Indoor
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$79⅛ oz
In-store only
Connected - Animal Style - Indoor
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$79⅛ oz
In-store only
Alien Labs - Sherbacio Smalls
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$110¼ oz
In-store only
Connected - Gelonade Smalls
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$110¼ oz
In-store only
Connected - Fuelato Smalls
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$110¼ oz
In-store only
Connected - Chem Dog Smalls
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$110¼ oz
In-store only
Fuelato
from Connected Cannabis Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #41 x SFV OG
Strain
$79⅛ oz
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit | Maven Genetics
from Maven Genetics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Alien Labs - Galactic Gas Budder
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Alien Labs - Sherbacio Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Connected - Dosilato Crumble
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Connected - Smarties Crumble
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Alien Labs - Area 41 Badder
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Alien Labs - Moonbow Badder
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Connected - Gelato 41 Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Connected x Royal Key - Forbidden Gushers Sauce
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Connected x Royal Key - Gushers Sauce
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Connected x Royal Key - N'ice Cream Sauce
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Connected - Mask Off Diamonds
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Connected - Forbidden Gushers Diamonds
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Alien Labs - Galactic Gas Diamonds
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Alien Labs - Area 41 Diamonds
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
ASCND V4 - Pink Sherbet 1000mg
from Kurvana
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$831 g
In-store only
ASCND V4 - Northern Lights 1000mg
from Kurvana
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$831 g
In-store only
ASCND V4 - C.Jack 1000mg
from Kurvana
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$831 g
In-store only
ASCND V4 - Amnesia Haze 1000mg
from Kurvana
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$831 g
In-store only
ASCND V4 - Jet Fuel
from Kurvana
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$48½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
ASCND V4- Cosmic Glue
from Kurvana
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$48½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
ASCND V4 - Earth OG
from Kurvana
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$48½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sherbacio - Hemp Wrapped Blunt | Lobo x Alien Labs
from AlienLabs
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.5each
In-store only
Lowell Smokes - The Hybrid Blend - 3.5g Pack
from Lowell Herb Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$45pack of 6
In-store only
Lowell Smokes - The Sativa Blend - 3.5g Pack
from Lowell Herb Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$45pack of 6
In-store only
Lowell Smokes - The Indica Blend - 3.5g Pack
from Lowell Herb Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$45pack of 6
In-store only
Inhalence Sativa Preroll 1g
from Inhalence
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Indica Preroll 1g
from Inhalence
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Hybrid Preroll 1g
from Inhalence
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Papa & Barkley 1:3 Releaf Balm 15 mL
from Papa & Barkley
104.1mg
THC
36.9mg
CBD
$37.79each
In-store only
Papa & Barkley 1:3 THC Releaf Patch
from Papa & Barkley
0mg
THC
32.08mg
CBD
$21each
In-store only
Dr. Kerklaan Natural Sleep Cream
from Dr. Kerklaan
90mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$50.39each
In-store only
Papa & Barkley CBD Releaf Patch
from Papa & Barkley
32.22mg
THC
12.7mg
CBD
$21each
In-store only
12