Follow
Connected Cannabis Co, Santa Ana
(657) 229-4464
New Patient Deal
Valid 8/7/2019
15% off first visit
Cannot be stacked/combined with other discounts.
DAILY DEALS
Valid 10/12/2019
MONDAY - Choose a weekly deal TUESDAY - 15% off top shelf flower WEDNESDAY - 15% off vapes + concentrates FRIDAY - 15% off CBD/THC infused products (edibles included) SUNDAY - Double points day
Cannot be stacked/ combined with other discounts.
Early Bird + Happy Hour
Valid 8/7/2019
10% off your purchase from 9-10am and 2-4:20pm everyday.
Cannot be stacked/combined with other discounts.
Senior, Veterans, and Disabled Give Back Program
Valid 10/12/2019
Senior, Veterans, and Disabled receive 15% off their purchase.
Must be 60+ with valid form of ID. Cannot be stacked/combined with other discounts.
Referral Program
Valid 10/12/2019
20% off when a customer brings a friend who makes a purchase.
New customer must make purchase. No minimum. Referring customer must be be present to receive discount. Cannot be stacked/combined with other discounts.
Retired Police/Fireman Give Back Program
Valid 10/12/2019
Retired Police/Fireman receive 15% off their purchase.
Must provide proof of service. Cannot be stacked/combined with other discounts.