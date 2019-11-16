Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
New Saturday Special! Buy 3 one gram pre-rolls get the 4th for a penny!
About
Consano Provisioning is a Mount Pleasant-based, family owned business with a variety of medical grade CBD and THC selection, with products including cartridges, tinctures, balms, lotions, edibles, capsules, and more! We are open everyday of the week, handicap accessible, and ample parking to suit all your cannabis needs, with friendly and professional staff and a personal budtending experience. Our name means "to heal" in Latin, and with every customer experience, we aim to give you the best service and dispensary experience in the heart of downtown Mount Pleasant, MI.