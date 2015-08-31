Adphiggins on January 12, 2020

the staff were knowledgeable and friendly, however the line seemed to move extremely slowly, and the quality is questionable. I got a half gram cart for $80, and it leaks resin into my mouth. Thats a lot to spend on a defective cart. in addition to that, my friends who came with me bought a rig, and when heating it for the first time, the bottom of the banger fell off in a perfect circle. I tried to Google what might make that happen (heat too high, low quality glass, etc) but found no answer. To spend this much money, id expect better quality hardware. HOWEVER, the sugar wax was incredible and delicious, and the indica chocolates (which have an insanely strong taste btw) will knock me out for ten hours and I have an extremely high tolerance so bravo on those! And the staff was just about as friendly and knowledgeable as you can get.