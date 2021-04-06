Let me introduce you to my favorite dispensary... Anywhere Else. Lots of weird vibes here that are in a class all their own. First of all, we're not in downtown LA so having two security guards outside downtown Corvallis as college students and the hippy Corvallis crowd file by is super strange. It might not have occurred to the owner that some people want to get the hell in and out of a dispensary RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF DOWNTOWN CORVALLIS and not have an extended interview with a security guard asking of they have weapons, do a 'spin' (kind of gross) and look your purse all while co-workers might just happen to wander by as you're buying a federally-illegal substance. Just sayin. By the time I got through the security gauntlet, the decibel of music actually put me in an anxious state (the main reason I buy bud). In fact, it was SO loud I had to shout my order to the poor associate three times. The inventory is clearly high quality, as was the customer service. The vibe is kind of a hybrid of the Apple Store with Dutch Bros, if Dutch Bros turned their music up even more. All in all okay. But here's the kicker - I really wanted to give the staff a good tip for being the one redeeming factor of a super weird experience. But you can't. You have to leave a review and they get a voucher. So here's my shoutout to Corinna and Noah for the A+++ customer service. However, I'm sure these folks would prefer tips so they could buy things other than bud once in a while. I'm reminded of my college job as a server for a cheap-o boss at a pizza place. Our drivers weren't allowed to keep their tips either... they were taken for 'vehicle maintenance'. All well and good, until the tire literally fell off the delivery vehicle during a staff's delivery run. All around, the whole operation seems to miss the mark and is a bit shysterish to me. Cut the guards* (or at least the inquisition), turn down the music (which I also don't think is probably good for staff in the long-term), and tip your staff. I won't be back anytime soon, which is a bummer. *Not their fault either! This whole review comes down to really weird management.