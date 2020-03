Cookies is a culture and lifestyle brand, not simply a premier cannabis company. Founded in 2012 by Berner and his partner Jigga, a Bay Area cultivator and breeder, the company built its identity by seamlessly combining new, top-tier genetics, the internet, and music. Backed by the music industry, social media, and the countless YouTube vlogs documenting the brand’s growth and breeding projects, Cookies quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise - authenticity and innovative genetics.