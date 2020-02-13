gugatav on March 14, 2020

I was in the area for the weekend and took my last day to visit one dispensary. which I debated for an hour in my vehicle and I finally choose you guys. arriving to the place everything was good as soon as I open the doors that’s where everything started I got wand and then told where I need to stand the receptionist I think her name was Kiki she continue to check me in and asked me if everything was OK which I continue to answer I felt like I was in the club being wand and then told where to stand and what to do. after checking me in the receptionist tells me that I can have a A seat if I want to, that they will be right with me! security guard continues to tell me that I need to SIT DOWN because that’s the line I continue to look at the receptionist and look at the security guard and so I sit down which after that he continues to say I don’t have to sit but that’s the line and I have to be right there!(after he noticed that I’m feeling really uncomfortable)I felt like I was in the club and not a dispensary I felt like a customer not as a patient.(even one of the other patients in line told me the same thing that if I felt like a customer not as a patient) When I went to pay I gave my personal opinion toStephanie (I think here name is) she was the cashier in that moment I explained that I felt like a customer not as a patient she heard me out and was really thoughtful of my opinion she continued to explain the reason why but still considering they could be a better way I will be returning just hope that won’t have the same experience as the first time P.s your lychee is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💪🏽