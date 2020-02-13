Raiders1966
Cool layout great variety of all things cannabis
3.9
10 reviews
Correction on my previous review it was Cereal Milk! Very Disappointed with that product!!!! 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻
Cereal Milk = 👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽 Very disappointed with how much this was because the results were definitely not was what was described on the site as far as the taste and high- I feel like I was ripped off. Probably will never go back and will be spreading the work about it!!
Andrew helped me with the selection which was 🔥. Kadie the cashier, order filler made the check out process easy! friendly and knowledgeable staff. clean facility, easy parking. Only down fall was no cereal milk, grenadine, cheetah piss or the other heavy hitters was in stock. Gary Payton was prerolls only. 7 hour round trip, I'd do it again!
I was in the area for the weekend and took my last day to visit one dispensary. which I debated for an hour in my vehicle and I finally choose you guys. arriving to the place everything was good as soon as I open the doors that’s where everything started I got wand and then told where I need to stand the receptionist I think her name was Kiki she continue to check me in and asked me if everything was OK which I continue to answer I felt like I was in the club being wand and then told where to stand and what to do. after checking me in the receptionist tells me that I can have a A seat if I want to, that they will be right with me! security guard continues to tell me that I need to SIT DOWN because that’s the line I continue to look at the receptionist and look at the security guard and so I sit down which after that he continues to say I don’t have to sit but that’s the line and I have to be right there!(after he noticed that I’m feeling really uncomfortable)I felt like I was in the club and not a dispensary I felt like a customer not as a patient.(even one of the other patients in line told me the same thing that if I felt like a customer not as a patient) When I went to pay I gave my personal opinion toStephanie (I think here name is) she was the cashier in that moment I explained that I felt like a customer not as a patient she heard me out and was really thoughtful of my opinion she continued to explain the reason why but still considering they could be a better way I will be returning just hope that won’t have the same experience as the first time P.s your lychee is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💪🏽
#OhioDetriotLove it was my girls first time every out of State an this is the first place I took her. We had no problems on check in nor receiving some of the best knowledge from Ryan. the Cookie Nova PIN is the BEST EVER. Georgia Pie, Peyton Manning an my Favorite pineapple Mango hippie strips. There were two more young lady who were very helpful on flowers an merchandise. t-shirt an Bag looks Great. Stock up cause you'll be number One for Awhile lol
Thank you OHIO! Thanks for taking the drive to come see the Cookies Crew, that means so much to us. The Nova Pen is super dope, did you know that you can use your points to buy gear like the Nova Pen? We can't wait for you come back and see us soon.
It’s straight they push the “exotics”on you but don’t even have them all.. names on testing don’t match nor does thc % online compared to what it actually is!
Sounds like there is a mix up in information, we will pass this along to our team to get this straightened out asap. We are so sorry that we did not have what you were looking for in stock. Please make sure you also follow our Weedmaps page for product drops. Thank you for taking the team to reach out to us and provide us with this feedback.
The cookie store really is a new kind of dispensary!!! Great and fast service, and friendly staff!!! Erica one of the bud tenders always goes above and beyond and slays her job and represents customer service excellently!!!!! Tree is pricey so bring money!!!!
It's a VIBE and Erica sure does make that vibe even better. We are so happy that you were able to enjoy your experience. We hope that you will be back soon to get see the Cookies Crew
I finally hit up Cookies and I definitely enjoyed my experience, everything was good, from the parking, to the welcoming, to the spacious organized bud room, to the information, then the bud 🔥🔥🔥 I wanted Georgia Pie which was sold out 😫 but the Gary Payton was a great alternative, I'll be back
We hope to be restocking really soon with Georgia Pie and some other Cookies strains. Make sure you follow our social and Weedmap page for more updates. Thank you for visiting the Cookies Crew and shopping with us
Great service
5 Five Cookies Crew!!! Thank you so much for the awesome review. We are sure our team will be happy to know that they provided you with great service.