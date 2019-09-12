Welcome to Core Roots. We are a new facility located in Detroit, MI. We pride ourselves on being a unique, informative and relaxing environment. Our staff is well trained and committed to finding the best products that suites a patient’s needs. Our open concept showroom paired with our exceptional service is what makes Core Roots the best provider for medical cannabis in southwest Michigan. In addition to medicated products, we also offer a full range of CBD products and accessories. We only accept patients with a valid medical card and I.D that matches the state in which the card was issued. This means we only accept HARD COPY cards and will not take any form of paperwork. Stop in and experience the Core Roots difference today! Come find us on our social media at Twitter: CoreRootsMI Snapchat: corerootsmi instagram: corerootsmi