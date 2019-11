Cornerstone Research is a Prop D Compliant, non-profit collective whose focus is on cannabis therapeutics and the wide variety of its medicinal applications. Our goal is to provide a safe, responsible, and welcoming environment for our patient community. Drawing on over 9 years of practice we offer personalized service aimed at treating specific ailments and conditions. We employ strict testing standards to ensure the purity and quality of our medical grade products. We know that choosing the right cannabis medicine can be difficult. Many patients respond differently to cannabis strains, therefor we rely on patient feedback data collected over many years to help them make more informed choices. The variety of our medical cannabis genetics are unmatched, highly effective, and include several medical Cannabis Cup winners. If you are interested in becoming a patient of ours please give us a call for your initial consultation. New membership is by appointment only. A10-18-0000194-TEMP, M10-18-0000242-TEMP