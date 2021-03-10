Costa Canna - Duncan - Cowichan Commons
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Costa Canna - Duncan - Cowichan Commons
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
2591 Green Rd, Unit #110, Duncan, BC
License 450166
storefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-7:30pm
10am-7:30pm
10am-7:30pm
10am-7:30pm
10am-7:30pm
10am-7:30pm
11am-6pm