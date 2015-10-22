Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Voted Douglas County's #1 Dispensary 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018!!!
Cougar Cannabis is a state licensed dispensary. Serving both Medical and Recreational clients. Our dispensary is a comfortable, discreet environment where clients can procure the highest quality local marijuana, concentrates, edibles, topicals and holistic remedies. We always have $6 grams!