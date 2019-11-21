Follow
Attis Trading - Tillamook
All Products
Bruce Bannished by Rainforest Botanix (LOCAL)
from Unknown Brand
33.73%
THC
0.12%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Casey Jones by Rainforest Organix (LOCAL)
from Rainforest Organix
29.43%
THC
0.16%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cheese by Rainforest Organix (LOCAL)
from Unknown Brand
26.99%
THC
0.44%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem OG by ReUp Farms
from Unknown Brand
27.67%
THC
0.06%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Pie
from Unknown Brand
22.46%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dire Wolf
from Dairyland Dankery
21.71%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glazed Apricot by Trichome Farms
from Cosmic Treehouse
24.74%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glitter Apples by Attis Farms
from Unknown Brand
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hash Master
from Unknown Brand
18.93%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hot Donna by Fr33dom Farms
from Fr33dom Farms
29.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer by Cannananda
from Cannananda
19.86%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue by Avitas
from Unknown Brand
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Llama Kush by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
0.76%
THC
20.2%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lost Cause by Trichome Farms
from Unknown Brand
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Master Kush by Rainforest Botanix (LOCAL)
from Rainforest Organix
21.02%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Montana Silvertip By Rainforset Organix (LOCAL)
from Unknown Brand
25.85%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Ghost by Cloud Cover Farms
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
25.06%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pine Tar by Family Trees (LOCAL)
from Unknown Brand
18.48%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Jager by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
7.85%
THC
14.2%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Poly Thin Mint by Bird Belly Farms (LOCAL)
from Unknown Brand
23.06%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Biscotti by Pruf Cultivar
from Unknown Brand
26.55%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies by Rainforest Botanix
from Unknown Brand
32.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Yeti by Skunk Valley Farms
from Unknown Brand
26.75%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
1:1 FSCE by Prasada Remedies
from Unknown Brand
30.9%
THC
29%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
ACDC Cookies Pull & Snap by Mana Extracts
from Mana Extracts
36.94%
THC
27.19%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Animal Cks
from Unknown Brand
67.36%
THC
1.15%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
ATF 1g Strain Specific Distillate Cartridge by Potion
from Potion
86.07%
THC
0.99%
CBD
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Blackberry Fire 1g Strain Specific Distillate Cartridge by Potion
from Potion
84.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Fire
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Blue Dream 1g by Golden Goose CBD
from Unknown Brand
28.62%
THC
54.4%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Blue Dream by Botanical Laboratories
from Botanical Laboratories
66.83%
THC
0.18%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Blueberry Kush 1g Flavored Distillate by Potion
from Unknown Brand
80.93%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry 1g C02 cartridge by Golden Goose
from Golden Goose Extracts
64.6%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry 1g Strain Specific Distillate Cartridge by Potion
from Unknown Brand
85.74%
THC
1.14%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Citral Flo Bubble Hash by Stash
from Stash
43.2%
THC
0.44%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Cowboy Cookies 1g Dipstick by Karma Originals
from Karma Originals
31.53%
THC
0%
CBD
$15.51 g
In-store only
Dirty D
from Cosmic Treehouse
75.46%
THC
0.21%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Double Tangie Banana 1g Strain Specific Distillate Cartridge by Potion
from Potion
87.19%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Dragon OG Live Resin Cartridge by Avitas
from Avitas
73.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Dragon OG
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Dragon OG PAX Era pod by Avitas
from Avitas
87.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Dragon OG
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze by Bhombchelly
from Unknown Brand
81.32%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
1234