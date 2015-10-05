Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Tillamook's first dispensary! At Attis we are committed to carrying the finest cannabis products and providing an enjoyable buying experience to our customers.
Our knowledgeable, courteous staff is well educated in all things cannabis and ready to answer your questions. Bring in your leafly.com review and receive 10% off your purchase!!
*** All flower $10/g $30/1/8 $55/1/4 $105/1/2 $200/oz.***