I had a wonderful experience at Cowboy Kush Dispensary in Broken Arrow! 🤠 plenty of products to choose from! I came in knowing what I was looking for, & they were extremely helpful! I went through the drive-thru & they showed me a menu for their different flowers! I chose a indica-hybrid that was recommended, & this AMAZING PMS roll on! Staff was friendly, quick, & patient! I also received an awesome 1st time customer deal! 💚 I’ll definitely be going back.