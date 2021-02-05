I had a wonderful experience at Cowboy Kush Dispensary in Broken Arrow! 🤠 plenty of products to choose from! I came in knowing what I was looking for, & they were extremely helpful! I went through the drive-thru & they showed me a menu for their different flowers! I chose a indica-hybrid that was recommended, & this AMAZING PMS roll on! Staff was friendly, quick, & patient! I also received an awesome 1st time customer deal! 💚 I’ll definitely be going back.
If I could give the tonight's service another star then I would! I appreciate patience with my indecisiveness and the help picking out a strain on the fly. The drive thru is a wonderful perk of shopping here.
