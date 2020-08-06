CropLand Health has been taking care of the Central Coast since 2011 with the best customer service, lowest prices and fastest delivery service. In the new world of Recreational Cannabis we are still committed to offering the best selection of affordable cannabis without any of the BS around confusing deals. You can always count on CropLand Health to have a great selection for you regardless of your budget. We carry top tier brans like Connected and Blue River as well as discount brands. Also shopping with CropLand Health supports a locally owned business that is committed to keeping locals employed, supporting local non-profits and keeping money in our local communities. #SMOKELOCAL #SHOPLOCAL #NOBS #LOWESTPRICES