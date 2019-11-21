Follow
Cross Genetics Medical (evans ave)
(303) 936-0624
167 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 148
Show All 43
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$119
Deals
$12 500mg Craft oil Cartridges
Available at the Smith medical and Evans medical locations
All prices are pre-tax. While supplies last.
$12 500mg Craft oil Cartridges
Available at the Smith medical and Evans medical locations
All prices are pre-tax. While supplies last.
All Products
Lavender
from MWRH LLC (Evans)01350
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Sour Dick
from Ganja Gourmet Grow
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel
from CG Industry LLC (Smith)01657
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Sour Amnesia
from MWRH LLC (Evans)01350
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Diesel
from MW Industries LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
9LB Hammer
from MWRH LLC (Evans)01350
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Punch Breath
from MWRH LLC (Evans)01350
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Pura Vida
from CG Industry LLC (Smith)01657
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Biker Purps
from MWRH LLC (Evans)01350
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Ganja Gourmet LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Chomoto Dragon
from CG Industry LLC (Smith)01657
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Chem 4 GBX
from CG Industry LLC (Smith)01657
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Purple Urkle
from MWRH LLC (Evans)01350
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Violator Kush
from Ganja Gourmet LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Hawaiian Dutch
from MWRH LLC (Evans)01350
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Grape stomper
from CG Industry LLC (Smith)01657
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
91 Chem X Animal Cookies
from MW Industries LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Tres Star
from smith GROW 2
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Mammoth
from smith GROW 2
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Haole
from MWRH LLC (Evans)01350
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Pakistan OG
from MWRH LLC (Evans)01350
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Tahoe Alien
from CG Industry LLC (Smith)01657
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Bosm- Citrix Flower
from Rocky Mountain Ways LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Afghani
from MWRH LLC (Evans)01350
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Alien OG
from MWRH LLC (Evans)01350
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Become Elevated Cart 500mg
from Mx llc
___
THC
___
CBD
$38.99½ g
In-store only
Sesh 1000MG Syringe (Mango Kush)
from Staycon LLC/CRAFT
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.491 g
In-store only
Sesh 1000MG Syringe (Tangerine Haze)
from Staycon LLC/CRAFT
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.661 g
In-store only
Panama Punch LR Pod
from ZUNI WELLNESS CENTER LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$67.15½ g
In-store only
Sesh LR Sweet Sweet
from MW Industries LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.240000000000002½ g
In-store only
Sesh LR Hollywood
from MW Industries LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.240000000000002½ g
In-store only
Batch:500MG Shwazzberry
from Mx llc
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.66½ g
In-store only
Aliviar-20:1 Tincture
from Mx llc
___
THC
___
CBD
$110.480.07 g
In-store only
Craft-Oil Cart 500MG Sour Diesel (S)
from Staycon LLC/CRAFT
___
THC
___
CBD
$13½ g
In-store only
Batch:1000MG (Sativa)
from Mx llc
___
THC
___
CBD
$56.321 g
In-store only
Batch:1000MG (Indica)
from Mx llc
___
THC
___
CBD
$56.321 g
In-store only
Craft-Oil Cart 500MG Island Sweet Skunk (S)
from Staycon LLC/CRAFT
___
THC
___
CBD
$13½ g
In-store only
Craft-Oil Cart 500MG Mango Kush (I)
from Staycon LLC/CRAFT
___
THC
___
CBD
$13½ g
In-store only
Craft-Oil Cart 500MG Maui Wowie (S)
from Staycon LLC/CRAFT
___
THC
___
CBD
$13½ g
In-store only
Craft-Oil Cart 500MG Golden Goat (S)
from Staycon LLC/CRAFT
___
THC
___
CBD
$13½ g
In-store only
12345