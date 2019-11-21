Follow
Cross Genetics Medical (smith rd)
(303) 330-0068
150 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 133
Show All 34
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$238
Deals
Wax and Shatter Ozs
$308 + tax Members $320 + tax Non-Members
Price will reflect member status.
Wax and Shatter Ozs
$308 + tax Members $320 + tax Non-Members
Price will reflect member status.
All Products
Chomoto Dragon
from CG Industry, LLC (Smith) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Punch Breath
from CG Industry, LLC (Evans) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Tres Star
from CG Industry, LLC (Evans) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Hawaiian Dutch
from CG Industry, LLC (Smith) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Afghani
from CG Industry, LLC (Evans) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Great Northern
from CG Industry, LLC (Smith) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Chem 4 $100oz
from CG Industry, LLC (Smith) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze
from CG Industry, LLC (Smith) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
NYCD
from CG Industry, LLC (Smith) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Pura Vida
from MWRH LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Mammoth
from CG Industry, LLC (Smith) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Pakistan OG
from MWRH LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel
from CG Industry, LLC (Smith) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Haole
from MWRH LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
3 OG's
from CG Industry, LLC (Evans) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Rock Star Kush
from CG Industry, LLC (Smith) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Biker Purps
from CG Industry, LLC (Smith) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
91 Chem
from CG Industry, LLC (Evans) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Grape Stomper
from CG Industry, LLC (Evans) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Sour Dick
from CG Industry, LLC (Evans) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
9 LB Hammer
from CG Industry, LLC (Evans) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Sour Amnesia
from CG Industry, LLC (Smith) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Alien OG
from CG Industry, LLC (Smith) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Chem 4 X GB
from CG Industry, LLC (Smith) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
XJ
from CG Industry, LLC (Smith) GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Bio Chem
from MWRH LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.581 g
In-store only
Craft Oil Distillate Cart - Sour Diesel
from Staycon, LLC (Craft)
___
THC
___
CBD
$13½ g
In-store only
Craft Oil Distillate Cart - Super Lemon Haze
from Staycon, LLC (Craft)
___
THC
___
CBD
$13½ g
In-store only
Craft Oil Distillate Cart - Tangerine Haze
from Staycon, LLC (Craft)
___
THC
___
CBD
$13½ g
In-store only
Craft Oil Distillate Cart - Lifesaver
from Staycon, LLC (Craft)
___
THC
___
CBD
$13½ g
In-store only
Craft Oil Distillate Cart - OG Kush
from Staycon, LLC (Craft)
___
THC
___
CBD
$13½ g
In-store only
Craft Oil Distillate Cart - Golden Goat
from Staycon, LLC (Craft)
___
THC
___
CBD
$13½ g
In-store only
Craft Oil Distillate Cart - Grand Daddy Purp
from Staycon, LLC (Craft)
___
THC
___
CBD
$13½ g
In-store only
Craft Oil Distillate Cart - Banana Kush
from Staycon, LLC (Craft)
___
THC
___
CBD
$13½ g
In-store only
Craft Oil Distillate Cart - Mango Kush
from Staycon, LLC (Craft)
___
THC
___
CBD
$13½ g
In-store only
BZZZ BUNNY - ATOMIC DIESEL
from CG LABS LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Craft Oil Distillate Cart - Green crack
from Staycon, LLC (Craft)
___
THC
___
CBD
$13½ g
In-store only
Craft Oil Distilate Cart - Durban Poison
from Staycon, LLC (Craft)
___
THC
___
CBD
$13½ g
In-store only
Craft Oil Distillate Cart - island sweet skunk
from Staycon, LLC (Craft)
___
THC
___
CBD
$13½ g
In-store only
CBD shatter - xj
from Colorado Medical Processing (Colorados Best Dabs)
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.661 g
In-store only
1234